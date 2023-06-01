Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Digital media and marketing group Jellyfish has been wholly acquired by The Brandtech Group, driving their combined revenue to more than $1 billion.

Jellyfish, which was co-founded in 2005 by chief executive Rob Pierre, currently operates across 38 offices and employs more than 2,000 people. It has worked with clients such as Google, Uber and Netflix.

Pierre will take up the new position of chairman working with David Jones, founder and CEO of Brandtech Group, with a focus on merger and acquisition growth to further scale Jellyfish’s global footprint and capabilities. He will also work with Jones on sourcing “broader group opportunities.”

Brandtech Media founding partner Nick Emery will succeed Pierre as CEO of Jellyfish. He will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the agency with a new board formed featuring Pierre, Jones, Emery, Brandtech Group partner Emma Cookson, vice chair and Brandtech Media CFO Dawn Dickie, group general counsel Betty Louie, Jellyfish CFO Chris Lee, and Jellyfish chief operating officer Ed Ball.

Emery will also act as executive chair of the board.

In a statement, Pierre said: “Fast-paced, fragmented and platform-led, today’s media landscape is changing at lighting speed. Supporting the ambitions of today’s global brands requires something unique, and that’s what I believe we have been building at Jellyfish. The chemistry with The Brandtech Group was instant and compelling. Joining the Group will supercharge our capabilities and ambitions as we move into the next chapter of the Jellyfish story.”

Negotiations with majority shareholder Fimalac began in August. Fimalac will now become one of the largest strategic and long-term shareholders in The Brandtech Group. Fimalac director general Thomas Piquemal and Véronique Morali, Jellyfish chairman and president of entertainment media firm Webedia, will join The Brandtech Group’s board.

Fimalac acquired Jellyfish in 2019 for a reported sum of 500 million Euros.

“Marketing gets ever more complicated and our clients come to us for one thing: to help simplify this very complex world,” Jones said in a statement. “When I created the company, we set out to be the best in the world at helping clients connect content, data and media using technology, and bringing Jellyfish into the Group allows us to take this to the next level.”