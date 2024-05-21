Leaders from Glossier , Shopify , Mastercard and more will take the stage at Brandweek to share what strategies set them apart and how they incorporate the most valued emerging trends. Register to join us this September 23–26 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jacques Séguéla was one of the original Mad Men of France. His prowess as an adman produced notable and lasting campaigns for Citroën, Air France, Club Med and Louis Vuitton.

Séguéla was the founder of RSCG, which merged with Eurocom to create Euro RSCG, which became Havas. Now Havas is naming a Havas Health network after Séguéla, a Havas founding partner, combining multiple agencies into Jacques, a health and wellness disruptor.

Havas has also rebranded its global health agency network to Havas Health Network. With the new structure, all Havas Health agencies will consolidate into three competitive offerings: Jacques; Havas Life, a global health powerhouse in 80 countries; and Havas Lynx, a digital health brand transformation.

The announcement comes on the same day the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity said it will award the Lion of St. Mark to Séguéla, representing his lifetime achievements of creativity in communications.





Jacques Séguéla with his namesake health agency network logo. Havas Health Network

Jacques agencies are designed to disrupt the norms of health and wellness advertising, encouraging pharma, health and health-adjacent companies to see health and wellness marketing from a different perspective.

The rebrand for Havas Health started a year ago because, as Donna Murphy, global CEO of Havas Health Network and Havas Creative Network told ADWEEK, “we looked like alphabet soup; we had names all over the place.”

Murphy said there was a need for simplification, especially with its disruptor agencies, and Séguéla seemed a perfect person to name that network after, since he has been a disruptor his entire career.

“The legacy and the honor to represent him as a creative disrupter was bar none,” said Murphy of Séguéla.

Havas Health Network’s new naming structure marks the unification of the company’s creative, media and health networks under its “One Havas” approach.

A pharmacist before an adman

Séguéla is now 90 but shows no signs of wanting to retire. He is still pitching, still in the mix with clients and plans on being active at Jacques.

Though Séguéla is more known for automotive and travel marketing, he came from a health care background. His grandmother was a healer, his mother was the first female surgeon in France, and his father was a pioneer in radiology. Following in their health care footsteps, Séguéla trained to be a pharmacist.

Séguéla’s father was proud of him becoming a successful pharmacist and bought him his first car, a Citroën 2CV.

“I used the Deux Chevaux to travel around the world, to more than 60 countries during two years,” Séguéla told ADWEEK through an interpreter. He traveled the globe in that car to discover different medicines and create solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.

After his epic trip, Séguéla transitioned into marketing, first in the press and then with an agency, where he did pharmaceutical advertising. So returning to health care advertising seems full circle for him.

“It’s an honor to be associated with the reinvention of health care communications,” said Séguéla. “Even more so, I’m honored to be part of Havas’ story. It is one that will take the lead, hand in hand with science, to transform the way we think about health and wellness.”

Séguéla said that Jacques and other pharmaceutical advertising needs to constantly find the right balance between medical scientific expertise and creativity to have success.

A storied history

After Séguéla transitioned from pharmacy to advertising, his career took off. He launched his own agency at 35 and made a name for himself with his iconic Citroën work, as well as a campaign that helped elect and re-elect President François Mitterrand over a 14-year period.

Séguéla has worked for over 55 years on over 1,500 campaigns, but it was Citroën that made him a star. His work introduced galloping horses to form the brand’s double arrows. In a crazy stunt in 1985, the brand launched a Citroën Visa GTI off an aircraft carrier, then had it emerge from the sea atop a submarine.

There is a great line attributed to Séguéla about the industry, taken from his book: “”Don’t tell my mother I’m in advertising, she thinks I’m a pianist in a brothel.”

At 90, Séguéla said he will be involved in every campaign and pitch at Jacques. “I’m still working because I will give my soul to this new network,” said Séguéla.

He added that his role and mission with this new network is to put more love into creativity in the pharmaceutical industry, as well as infusing AI into the network as the technology becomes more widely accepted.

Séguéla said he wants his legacy to be about creativity. He recalled when he met DDB founder and famed adman Bill Bernbach, who had wanted to buy RSCG, though Séguéla wasn’t ready to sell. He asked Bernbach for advice about what he should do with his career. Bernbach told him that he had to make sure to keep his creative spirit alive and infuse it constantly in the agency. By doing that, success would follow.

Séguéla said that he wants his legacy, and the legacy of his namesake agency network, to be about putting energy into “doing the best creative work.”