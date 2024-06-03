ADWEEK will be all over Cannes. Subscribe to unlock unlimited access to all our coverage and analysis.
There was a time when Megan Lally had doubts about accepting a private equity investment. Now, hot on the heels of inking a new deal with private equity firm Svoboda Capital Partners, the creative agency CEO has a new perspective.
Eight years ago, Lally co-founded Highdive, an independent shop known for creating fan-favorite Super Bowl spots. As the agency hired its 100th employee and realized 20% year-over-year growth, Lally recognized the once-small shop’s potential to evolve its service offering and realize something bigger.