The Future of Agencies

How Independent Agencies Are Attracting Private Equity Funding

Highdive, BarkleyOKRP, Burrell Communications and Mekanism explain their deals

An illustration shows two figures standing on top of stacked dollars, shaking hands.
Private equity deals vary, giving agency owners choices. sorbetto/Getty Images
By Olivia Morley

There was a time when Megan Lally had doubts about accepting a private equity investment. Now, hot on the heels of inking a new deal with private equity firm Svoboda Capital Partners, the creative agency CEO has a new perspective.

Eight years ago, Lally co-founded Highdive, an independent shop known for creating fan-favorite Super Bowl spots. As the agency hired its 100th employee and realized 20% year-over-year growth, Lally recognized the once-small shop’s potential to evolve its service offering and realize something bigger.

Screen Shot 2021-10-29 at 3.14.13 PM

Olivia Morley

Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies.

