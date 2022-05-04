How Healthcare Companies Can Address Inequities Through Media Investments

Agencies are taking a broader look at the media ecosystem and committing to varying degrees of equitable buying. GroupM, for example, pledged to invest $75 million to support the media collective Group Black. Dentsu Media, for its part, launched an economic empowerment practice to create equitable investment benchmarks for clients. Those are two of many examples of media agency groups stepping up, but clients’ investments in equitable properties can still be as low as a few percent of the media mix. Increasing that number is especially crucial for clients in the healthcare industry.