 How Agencies Pick the Perfect Song for Their Ads

Some ads become synonymous with the music that accompanies them. Apple popularized Anderson .Paak’s “‘Til It’s Over” with a psychedelic-adjacent dance party, Dom Pérignon created a “queendom” to showcase the effervescent essence of Lady Gaga and Downy took viewers back in time through its 2021 rendition of Paul Anka’s “Times of Your Life.” And the goal of every music supervision company, which specialize in pairing songs and spots, is to reach that level of relevancy.