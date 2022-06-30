Mergers & Acquisitions

Horizon Media Acquires Digital Experience Agency in Push to Go Full-Service

The move strengthens Horizon's Web3 offering and live social video activations

First Tube founders are pictured next to the First Tube and Horizon Media logos.
By Olivia Morley

26 seconds ago

Horizon Media, the largest independent media agency in the U.S., is acquiring a majority stake in digital experience agency First Tube. The move will help Horizon deliver on hybrid digital activations, or those that leverage a combination of live video on social media, experiential in-person events, Web3 activations and more.

Olivia Morley

Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies.

