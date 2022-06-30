Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.
Horizon Media, the largest independent media agency in the U.S., is acquiring a majority stake in digital experience agency First Tube. The move will help Horizon deliver on hybrid digital activations, or those that leverage a combination of live video on social media, experiential in-person events, Web3 activations and more.