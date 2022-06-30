Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Horizon Media, the largest independent media agency in the U.S., is acquiring a majority stake in digital experience agency First Tube. The move will help Horizon deliver on hybrid digital activations, or those that leverage a combination of live video on social media, experiential in-person events, Web3 activations and more.