When Aaron Brown needed upfront cash to invest in his content, he turned to creator investment company Spotter. Brown, who is known for his iconic red snapback and baby back ribs, is the man behind “Smokin’ and Grillin’ with AB,” a YouTube channel that has racked up nearly two million followers. He acknowledged Spotter’s role in allowing him to bring his business to a new city and create more content, which he said has fueled channel growth and given him the “freedom and flexibility” to expand his online presence.