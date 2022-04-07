Technology

Havas Develops App to Help People With Tremors Use Tablets

The agency's offices in New York and Germany teamed up to develop Staybl to help make technology more accessible

A pair of hands hold a tablet, using a finger to tap the screen
Staybl was developed by Havas New York and Havas Germany to make using tablets easier for those living with Parkinson's and other conditions that affect motor function.Havas New York, Havas Germany
The Parkinson’s Foundation estimates that 10 million people around the world have Parkinson’s disease, a condition that often causes hand tremors that can make it difficult to use smartphones and tablets. Havas New York and Havas Germany spent two years working to make that technology more accessible through a pro-bono project to develop Staybl, a free app that uses an iPad’s internal accelerometer data to create visual countermovements when the tablet is shaken in order to keep the display steady on the screen.

