Havas Develops App to Help People With Tremors Use Tablets

The Parkinson’s Foundation estimates that 10 million people around the world have Parkinson’s disease, a condition that often causes hand tremors that can make it difficult to use smartphones and tablets. Havas New York and Havas Germany spent two years working to make that technology more accessible through a pro-bono project to develop Staybl, a free app that uses an iPad’s internal accelerometer data to create visual countermovements when the tablet is shaken in order to keep the display steady on the screen.