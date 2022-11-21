Samsung-owned audio electronics company Harman International has consolidated its advertising across its house of brands with the appointment of Havas Group as its agency of record.

Harman, which was acquired by Samsung in 2017, designs and engineers products such as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automat​ion solutions and connected services for auto-manufacturers around the world.

The international technology business, which owns consumer brands such as JBL, Harman Kardon, Revel, AKG and Mark Levinson, has made Havas Group its agency of record across all of its brands and territories. This will see the Paris-headquartered agency network tasked with developing marketing solutions across its portfolio including its b-to-b products, services and technology for its automaker and enterprise customers.

Having won a pitch involving other agency holding companies that began in July, Havas Group has been tasked to deliver brand strategy, creative, content, media and production across Harman’s portfolio of brands. It will also handle social media and influencer marketing support when required.

The consolidated value of the account is understood to be in the high eight figures with Harman having worked with local agencies such as Doner, which was appointed as JBL’s U.S. lead creative agency just last year, and Initiative, which had worked on the media for the business in the Netherlands since 2016.

‘Exponential business growth’

Havas had already established a previous relationship with Harman—it was appointed to handle the advertising needs for its Infinity brand in India in 2019 followed by the creative and media agency for JBL and Harman Kardon in the country the following year.

Havas Group will now work across regional hubs for the Americas, Europe and Asia as well as use dedicated teams in other key markets for the business in order to retain local relevance.

John Livanos explained that the company’s marketing team was aiming to strengthen its operational model by appointing a central partner. He added that they would be tasked to build upon “the foundational principles of insights, automation, integration, measurement and accountability that will unlock exponential business growth.”

The brief includes a special focus on bringing the JBL brand to “the next level of consumer activation.”

Yannick Bollore, chairman and chief executive of Havas Group, said that the business would aim to match the “huge ambition” of Harman through the partnership.