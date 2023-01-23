GroupM's EMEA CEO Demet İkiler Joins Publicis Groupe

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

Advertising agency network Publicis Groupe has named GroupM’s CEO for EMEA Demet İkiler as its chief operating officer (COO) for EMEA.

İkiler, who was also the country chair for WPP in Turkey and a member of GroupM’s global leadership team, will join the rival agency network and be charged with scaling and delivering new cross-culture solutions for clients.

Reporting to Loris Nold, CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa, İkiler will also take a position on the Management Committee of Publicis Groupe too.

“I have been hoping to partner with her for years and cannot envisage a better way to take on our greater ambition for the EMEA region,” Nold said in a statement. He added that she would bring “a unique combination of a proven track record in leading clients and operations at scale.”

He also described has as “one of the most progressive leaders in the industry,” citing İkiler’s work around equality, diversity and inclusion and her knowledge of the EMEA marketplace.

“Demet and I will work very closely across client solutions, accelerating on capabilities and partnering with our country leaders as we drive even more collaboration and innovation within the EMEA region,” Nold said.

Alongside her work at WPP for the past two decades, İkiler is also a board member of the United Nation Global Compact, leading its diversity and inclusion chapter.

“I really look forward to the opportunity to make an impact and accelerate across a region I know very well when it comes to markets, capabilities and talents,” commented İkiler on joining Publicis. “As we partner increasingly closer with our clients to drive business impact, the ability to operate across and leverage a wide variety of assets and skills, at scale, has been a compelling proposition for me. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has been a part of my life and this journey.”