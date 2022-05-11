Gratitude in the Workplace Is Your Greatest Retention Tactic

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network . If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch .

As leaders continue to reshape company culture for the modern era, the question of how to make the biggest positive impact on the greatest number of people led me to explore the significance of gratitude in the workplace. Could the simple act of appreciating those around you, the moments shared and the work done, impact your culture in a monumental way?