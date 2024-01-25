The Future of Work Is Flex Policies in 2024 and Beyond

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Popular opinion: People love a flexible work policy.

Paving the way in this area is We Are Rosie, a fully flexible platform providing marketing and creative services, strategic consulting and talent for the biggest brands in the world, tailored to meet their individual needs. The 5-year-old company was started by former advertising exec Stephanie Nadi Olson and has amassed a community of more than 30,000 marketers across the globe with its mission of purpose and inclusivity at the forefront.

On this episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona chats with We Are Rosie’s managing director of creative strategy, Marie Lamonica, at ADWEEK’s first event of the year, Outlook 2024. Lamonica discusses what it’s like to work in a flexible workplace after being agency and brand-side for 15 years, along with the life and company benefits that come with being a Rosie or a Brosie.

