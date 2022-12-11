Agency of the Year

FCB Group India Is Adweek's 2022 International Agency of the Year

With purpose-driven work that drives business results for clients, it's broken onto the global stage

FCB India founders
FCB India has broken into the global stage, winning awards from major festivals like Cannes.FCB India
Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer
By Brittaney Kiefer

23 mins ago


There’s no shortcut to creative transformation, despite how much business leaders might wish for one. For FCB Group India—Adweek’s 2022 International Agency of the Year—the journey was a gradual process spanning about five years and requiring hard work, focus and “belief” from the entire staff, said chairman and chief executive Rohit Ohri.

But where once “people thought it was a mountain too high to climb,” as Ohri said, this year the agency’s employees found themselves celebrating at prestigious global awards shows, from Spikes Asia to Cannes Lions.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Dec. 12, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity editor.

Recommended articles