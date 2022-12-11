There’s no shortcut to creative transformation, despite how much business leaders might wish for one. For FCB Group India—Adweek’s 2022 International Agency of the Year—the journey was a gradual process spanning about five years and requiring hard work, focus and “belief” from the entire staff, said chairman and chief executive Rohit Ohri.
But where once “people thought it was a mountain too high to climb,” as Ohri said, this year the agency’s employees found themselves celebrating at prestigious global awards shows, from Spikes Asia to Cannes Lions.