Leadership & Talent

Eva Neveau Appointed First Global CCO at Omnicom Content Arm Eg+ Worldwide

Neveau comes from Accenture Song where she was executive creative director

Eva Neveau has been named global chief creative officer of Omnicom content arm eg+.eg+
Headshot of Kyle O’Brien
By Kyle O’Brien

2 mins ago

Join female leaders from WNBA, BET, Baked by Melissa and more at the Women Trailblazers Summit in NYC on July 14 for a day of inspirational conversations, insightful stories and important connections. Sign up with code WT30 to save 30%.

Omnicom’s global content and production arm, eg+ Worldwide, has appointed Eva Neveau as global chief creative officer, a new role for the company. Neveau joins to help unify the group’s three brands—eg+, Designory and Mother Tongue—from specialist offerings to a holistic content solution. Neveau will lead the group’s creative vision and help evolve the combined service offering that supports brands across verticals including automotive, healthcare, tech and entertainment.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien is a staff reporter for Adweek and editor of AgencySpy.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Platforms

Amber Alerts Come to Instagram

By David Cohen

A pair of testicles explore the feeling of freedom in debut Veet Men ad.
Health and Wellness

A Pair of Testicles Explores Freedom From Hair in Debut Veet Men Film

By Stephen Lepitak

Sports Marketing

Disney Locks in 3 Key Sponsors for ESPN’s Fifty/50 Title IX Initiative

By Mollie Cahillane

Platforms

BeReal: How to Turn On Fast Camera

By Brandy Shaul

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

True or False? You Know Everything About Today’s Podcast Landscape

By Jocelyn Hudak

Creative Commerce Is at the Center of Industry Change

By Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, VMLY&R Commerce and CEO NY, VMLY&R

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Ad Innovation That Connects CPG Brands to Customers

By Meghan Kinslow