Omnicom’s global content and production arm, eg+ Worldwide, has appointed Eva Neveau as global chief creative officer, a new role for the company. Neveau joins to help unify the group’s three brands—eg+, Designory and Mother Tongue—from specialist offerings to a holistic content solution. Neveau will lead the group’s creative vision and help evolve the combined service offering that supports brands across verticals including automotive, healthcare, tech and entertainment.