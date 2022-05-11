The Future of Agencies

Dutch Group Candid Acquires UK Agency Creature With Global Expansion in Sight

The independent London shop will open in the Netherlands and look to grow internationally

Creature's leadership team (left to right): Hanisha Kotecha, Andrew Gibson, Dan Cullen-Shute, Ben Middleton, Stu Outhwaite-Noel, Sian Welsh.
Creature's leadership team (left to right): Hanisha Kotecha, Andrew Gibson, Dan Cullen-Shute, Ben Middleton, Stu Outhwaite-Noel, Sian Welsh.Creature
Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer
By Brittaney Kiefer

13 seconds ago

Dutch marketing and communications group Candid has acquired U.K. independent agency Creature for an undisclosed sum, with an aim to expand the shop internationally.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford shows off his necklace during a photo shoot
Sports Marketing

The Seattle Mariners Call in Relief as Their Marketing Struggles to Find the Strike Zoneicon-image

By Jason Notte

a woman demonstrating how to use a solar powered light
Sustainability

How Clean Energy Brands Are Curbing Emissions and Filling Access Gaps in Rural West Africa

By Ayobami Adedinni

A still from the Thumbtack ad campaign showing a woman looking worriedly at her thumb.
Branding

Thumbtack Ad Sticks Out Like an Expressly Sore Thumb to Scare Up Awareness for Homeowners

By Rafael Canton

A virtual apartment building in the metaverse, in front of a landscape.
Voice

The Metaverse Can Be a Force for Good in the Real World

By Jacqueline Babb

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

It’s Time to Spring Clean Your CDP, and Portable Identity Can Help

By Dana Moroze

Increase Cross-Channel Advertising Success With Data Clean Rooms

By Keerat Sharma

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads