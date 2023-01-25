Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

Technology and marketing agency DEPT has named Matt Lynch as its chief executive of EMEA with a remit of accelerating growth across Europe.

Lynch was previously the CEO of its hyper-personalization content agency, FEED/DEPT. In this new role, he will support global CEO Dimi Albers and work alongside the company’s leaders in other regions, including Missy Foristall for the Americas and Vishnu Mohan for Asia Pacific.

The European operations grew by almost double (48%) over the last two years, it has claimed, accounting for 46% of its global revenue. This has included work with brands such as Philips, Amazon Prime, H&M and the Eurovision Song Contest.

“We created this role to drive collaboration, efficiency and ultimately, growth across the region,” explained Dimi Albers. “Since Matt and his team joined us, he has played a significant part in further elevating operations and in continuing to grow relationships with existing clients, such as eBay. He’s also been involved in the launch of our creative automation practice and serving as interim managing director in Germany. I’m stoked to see what he achieves next in this new position.”

“I’m incredibly excited to work more closely with the talented and diverse people we have across the region, bringing my experience in running a global business to help Dept reach its ambitions,” Lynch said in a statement.

At the end of last year, the business also announced the launch of a Web3 service. This 300-person team will help clients experiment with blockchain technology, build immersive virtual experiences and deliver strategies for launching NFTs.

The division, WEB3/DEPT, is run by vp Isabel Perry and has already worked on projects for brands such as H&M, Tomorrowland, SPIN, Eurovision, Sprite (together with Marvel) and Dubai World Expo.

Projects developed by the team have included building a $100 million Metaverse research and development Hub in Melbourne for Thai media giant T&B Media Global as part of the company’s ambitious $420 million plan to develop Translucia—an immersive metaverse experience for global technology users.

It has also produced a Web3 experience for fashion brand H&Mbeyond which turned its showroom into an immersive, virtual experience and an AR game within the Sesame Street Yourself app featuring Cookie Monster, helping him to cook a batch of cookies within a user’s own physical environments.