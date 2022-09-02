Leadership & Talent

Dentsu International Restructures Leadership Ahead of CEO Wendy Clark’s Departure  

She is set to leave after two years in the role

Wendy Clark, Dentsu
Dentsu posted its first quarter of growth in over two years earlier this year under new CEO Wendy Clark.Dentsu
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

8 mins ago

Dentsu International is planning for the departure of its global chief executive Wendy Clark.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Static album cover
AdFreak

McDonald’s and TikTok Creator TisaKorean Drop an Anthem Inspired by Sprite

By Rebecca Theodore-Vachon

An ad featuring a Smoothie King smoothie and text reading Espresso yourself. Make Smoothie King your king of coffee!
Food & Beverage

Smoothie King Taps Into the Coffee Space With Espresso Line

By Natalie Venegas

Adweek Podcasts

The Great Fail: How Bikram Yoga Went From Super-Heated to Overheated

By Debra Chen

Screengrab of Firewatch showing a map of California that shows where fires are happening
Emerging Tech

This Tech Agency Is Using NFTs to Fund Wildfire Protection in California

By Sara Century

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

The Commerce Trends Transforming Marketing

By PayPal

5 Ways to Optimize Performance for a Brighter Future

By John Dokes

Top Tips for Online Video, According to 5 Leading Agency Executives

By Cenk Bulbul

Gen Z and Millennials Are Rewriting the Playbook on Ad Engagement

By Allison McDuffee, Director, Insights and Measurement, Americas, Twitch