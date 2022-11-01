Rebrands

David Celebrates a Decade With a New Identity and a Look Ahead

The refresh carries the legacy of its namesake

David's refreshed logo
David has rebranded with a bolder font and a nod to David Ogilvy, the namesake of the creative agency, which just celebrated 10 years in business.David
David took the name of one of the ad industry’s greatest creatives when it was founded a decade ago.

