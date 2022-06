Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network . If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch .

Advertising education was once perversely simple. Developing talent meant wrangling students to good print ideas, maybe a storyboard, then tissues, feedback, more feedback, comps, printing, foamcore. The goal was: How can we make work that sells while looking clever at the same time? Sublimely naïve, sadly irresponsible in hindsight.