Media Agencies

Chelsea Clinton and Publicis Health Media's Andrea Palmer on Mending Medical Distrust

Advertisers must listen before they do anything else

Andrea Palmer and Chelsea Clinton's headshots are pictured side-by-side.
Health care advertisers must prioritize inclusion and build trust before they advertise anything at all.Publicis Health Media, The Clinton Foundation
Headshot of Olivia Morley
By Olivia Morley

35 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

In November 1991, Chelsea Clinton was at her father’s presidential campaign headquarters stuffing envelopes while a news segment aired. Magic Johnson had earlier that day publicly disclosed he was HIV positive. News commentators, Clinton remembered, remarked on Johnson’s “courageous decision” to disclose his HIV status.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Olivia Morley

Olivia Morley

Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
cannes lions logo
Awards & Honors

Cannes Lions Honors Malala Yousafzai for Raising Girls’ Education as a Global Issue

By David Kaplan

Mergers & Acquisitions

Can a Poop Emoji Take Down a $44B Acquisition?

By David Cohen

Platforms

BeReal: How to Delete Your Full Name From Your Profile

By Brandy Shaul

Platforms

Meta Grilled on Delays in Taking Down Buffalo Shooting Videos

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

The Role Total Video Planning Plays in Upfronts

By Tim Spengler

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads

Your sites feature HTML here...