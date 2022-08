Cashmere was born out of a garage in Inglewood, Calif. At the time, the agency had seven employees. Today, it has almost 200. The shop, which merged with Media.Monks in September and is Taco Bell’s first culture agency of record, just made two new hires—Eric Erikson as chief operating officer and Rebecca Williams as vice president and group creative director. Celeste Bazán was elevated to vice president of people and culture and Aisha Bean to chief diversity officer.