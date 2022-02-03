Super Bowl Avocados From Mexico's Super Bowl Teaser Stars Andy Richter as Caesar The association plans to run a 30-second spot in the first quarter The ad marks Avocados From Mexico's seventh appearance in the Big Game.Avocados From Mexico By Paul Hiebert2 mins ago After taking last year off, Avocados From Mexico is returning to the Super Bowl with a 30-second commercial in the first quarter. The ad, created by Austin-based agency GSD&M, marks the brand’s seventh appearance in the Big Game. Paul Hiebert @hiebertpaul paul.hiebert@adweek.com Paul Hiebert is a CPG reporter at Adweek. Recommended articles