Super Bowl

Avocados From Mexico's Super Bowl Teaser Stars Andy Richter as Caesar

The association plans to run a 30-second spot in the first quarter

andy richter as caesar
The ad marks Avocados From Mexico's seventh appearance in the Big Game.Avocados From Mexico
By Paul Hiebert

2 mins ago

After taking last year off, Avocados From Mexico is returning to the Super Bowl with a 30-second commercial in the first quarter. The ad, created by Austin-based agency GSD&M, marks the brand’s seventh appearance in the Big Game.

By Stuart Feil

