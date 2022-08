Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

As a young creative, Mary Buzbee spent many sleepless nights perfecting her portfolio. But as she progressed in her copywriting career, she stopped succumbing to the unhealthy levels of stress that the industry normalizes. To put it bluntly, she came to the conclusion that “advertising is just fucking advertising.”