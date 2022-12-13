Applications are now open for Adweek’s 2023 Media Agency of the Year award, which recognizes excellence across categories including Breakthrough, Global and U.S.

Earlier this year, Adweek named MediaCom its Global Media Agency of the Year for the second year in a row. The WPP agency won big with the JPMorgan Chase, Google and Coca-Cola accounts and expanded its creative capabilities with its new Creative Systems practice. Spark Foundry earned the U.S. Media Agency of the Year accolade for its KFC and groundbreaking Meta win, and the eye-catching campaigns it led for Macy’s, Campbell’s and Wendy’s. VaynerMedia took home the Breakthrough laurel for its unique structure and mastery of creative convergence.

Ad spend slowed while emerging tech surged

Agencies had much to contend with this year. The media landscape became more fragmented and pushed media agencies to get more creative, as convergence bore down on the industry. Many media shops expanded their creative work and more launched creative practices. Marketers valued media expertise as new channels like TikTok and Instagram Reels became key—if not crucial—marketing strategy elements.

Elsewhere in the media mix, retail media and connected TV investments ballooned.

Media agencies, still caught between these macro industry changes, doubled down on their quests to become as capable at solving business challenges as consultancies are. They invested in technology and formed dedicated centers of excellence to disseminate crucial knowledge to their workforces. At the holding companies, consolidation was a big theme once again, with WPP announcing its Essence and MediaCom agencies will join forces in the New Year.

While many agencies worked to expand their service offerings, ad spend plateaued overall and contracted in China. It scared many leaders into initiating rounds of layoffs, of which the effects on the industry remain to be seen. With a cautious eye toward 2023, media agencies prepare to navigate another economic crisis. They’ll need to balance their innovation investments with keeping the shop afloat, while following through on their commitments to DEI, sustainability and molding a more equitable media ecosystem.

In 2023, Adweek will consider media agencies’ account wins and losses since December 2021. It will also consider account expansions, revenue growth, strategic moves (including new hires/promotions or acquisitions), its level of commitment to expanding diversity, equity and inclusion, sustainability and the work itself.

