Climate advocacy campaign Clean Creatives is pressuring trade group Ad Net Zero to take a stance on fossil fuel companies ahead of the latter’s U.S. launch.

Ad Net Zero, which formed in 2020, describes itself as “advertising’s response to the climate crisis” and boasts wide-ranging support that includes the six biggest ad industry holding companies, the Cannes Lions and industry trade bodies, including the 4A’s, ANA, IAB and WFA. Following a global launch in 2022, the group plans to establish a U.S. chapter this year.

But in a move that could steal the show, Clean Creatives holds a handful of social media accounts under the Ad Net Zero name hostage.

“Ad Net Zero does not account for the impact that agencies have as a result of their work for their clients,” Duncan Meisel, director of Clean Creatives, told Adweek.

On learning that Ad Net Zero would launch stateside—and that the @AdNetZero handle was free on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter—the activist campaign reserved the accounts. Today, it launched a targeted campaign from those accounts, highlighting what it sees as a conflict between Ad Net Zero’s climate goals and that its members retain fossil fuel companies as clients.

So far, Ad Net Zero has been focused on “things like production and travel and offices—which are all important and need to be addressed—but are very small compared to the impact of, say, working with a company like Aramco or Exxon,” added Meisel.

According to the SEC, ExxonMobil was responsible for over 650 million tons of carbon emissions from petroleum sales alone in 2020. By contrast, WPP estimates its total annual emissions at 5.4 million tons.

Ad agencies working with polluters

At first glance, it may seem that Clean Creatives and Ad Net Zero wouldn’t have any conflict. Both are climate-focused initiatives working to end the ad industry’s contribution to global warming.

Action 5 of Ad Net Zero’s climate plan does note that some agencies choose to turn down work from clients that don’t align with their values—but follows that up by suggesting that agencies leverage “constructive engagement” on climate issues with all their clients. In contrast, Clean Creatives argues that agencies should turn down all fossil fuel client work unless that company has successfully transitioned to generating more than 50% of its revenue or energy from something other than fossil fuels.

Roughly 470 agencies and over 1,000 individuals have signed Clean Creatives’ pledge not to work with fossil fuel companies. Last year, the group gained its first holding company-owned signatory in TRIPTK, a New York-based Havas Group agency.

Ad Net Zero’s response

In response to Clean Creatives’ stunt, Ad Net Zero shared a lengthy response with Adweek via email. Noting first that the only official Ad Net Zero social media account is on LinkedIn, a spokesperson for the group said, in part:

“There are many voices and views on the issue of sustainability, and it is important to hear them all. Ultimately, every business has the right to choose who it does and doesn’t work with and climate change creates much debate about these decisions. Our focus with Ad Net Zero is to take responsibility for the operations of our industry as they are rapidly decarbonized during the next decade. Regardless of the sector, all advertising campaigns must make accurate sustainability claims adhering to the regulation wherever that advertising appears.”

Moving forward, Meisel said that Clean Creatives would turn the social media handles over to Ad Net Zero if the group publicly announced a plan that included their sponsor agencies ending fossil fuel client relationships. Until then, Clean Creatives will continue to use them.

“We think @AdNetZero on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok is a great place to talk about the climate impacts of the ad industry,” Meisel said. “We’re going to maintain the channels until Ad Net Zero gets moving on this.”