Adweek's 2022 International Agency of the Year Shortlist

For the first time in Adweek’s Agency of the Year program, Adweek is releasing the shortlist of agencies considered for each of its Agency of the Year categories. Adweek has expanded the categories this year, adding Midsize U.S., Small U.S. and Multicultural to the existing program of U.S., Global, International and Breakthrough.

For the International category, agencies located outside the U.S. are eligible, including individual offices of larger agency networks.

How we got here

Adweek invited any agency to enter (without an entry fee) by providing information about its past year and best work. A team of Adweek editors and reporters combed through the entries and created shortlists based on which agencies had the greatest potential to stand out in the final round.

In the final round, agencies submitted a more comprehensive questionnaire that provided information on client wins, revenue growth, work, DEI, sustainability, talent retention and more.

A jury of Adweek editors and reporters deliberated over shortlisted agencies until they were ready for a vote to pick a winner in the category.

On Dec. 12, Adweek will reveal the winners of each category. Below, in alphabetical order, are the shortlisted agencies eligible to win International Agency of the Year.

The shortlisted agencies

FCB India

Three things we liked:

FCB India bought Kinnect, India’s largest independent marketing agency, to boost its digital offerings.

The agency has heavily invested in producing work to push critical social causes in India.

FCB India’s work with The Times of India to encourage more women to run for office.

FCB India

Le Pub

Three things we liked:

Won nine new accounts globally, including Tissot, and did not lose any clients.

The agency is producing work for global clients in markets like Brazil, Mexico and Singapore.

Le Pub has consistently produced excellent work for Barilla and Heineken.

Le Pub

McCann Paris

Three things we liked:

It added global scopes of work with Prada Fragrance and Moncler.

McCann Paris implemented a salary increase for all women returning from maternity leave, as well as extended leave for both mothers and fathers.

The agency’s strong work for L’Oréal.

McCann Paris

Publicis Conseil

Three things we liked:

The agency created internal creative training to help employees propose, identify and defend creative ideas.

Won a number of accounts, including Accor Group, without losing any.

This sustainability work for Renault to help push electric vehicles.

Publicis Conseil

Rethink

Three things we liked:

Projected revenue is up 32% with a number of wins like Destination Canada, Häagen-Dazs and Kit Kat.

A 94% retention rate and the introduction of “Independent’s Week,” where the agency shuts its doors mid-summer for a week.

A variety of work for Heinz, including vintage clothing with drip stains and AI art.

Rethink

Serviceplan

Three things we liked:

Serviceplan hired new top-level talent, including Till Diestel as CCO Serviceplan Germany, Kieve Duchamp as CEO Serviceplan Mak e (the agency’s production company) and Stefanie Kuhnhen as CSO Serviceplan Germany.

(the agency’s production company) and Stefanie Kuhnhen as CSO Serviceplan Germany. The agency helps client neutralize carbon emissions through its Green GRP tool.

The agency’s work for Penny, including its Christmas ad “The Wish.”

Serviceplan

Special New Zealand

Three things we liked:

The agency won at least one new piece of business every single month in 2022 and retained 100% of its clients.

Ranked No. 1 on the Effie Index for most effective independent agencies.

This Christmas spot called “Yuleglide” for Optus.