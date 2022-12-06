Adweek's 2022 Global Agency of the Year Shortlist

For the first time in Adweek’s Agency of the Year program, Adweek is releasing the shortlist of agencies considered for each of its Agency of the Year categories. Adweek has expanded the categories this year, adding Midsize U.S., Small U.S. and Multicultural to the existing program of U.S., Global, International and Breakthrough.

Adweek’s Global Agency of the Year category looks at networks of agencies that have presences across most, if not all, of the world. For this category, Adweek judges value contributions from agency networks across many markets and continents.

How we got here

Adweek invited any agency to enter (without an entry fee) by providing information about its past year and best work. A team of Adweek editors and reporters combed through the entries and created shortlists based on which agencies had the greatest potential to stand out in the final round.

In the final round, agencies submitted a more comprehensive questionnaire that provided information on client wins, revenue growth, work, DEI, sustainability, talent retention and more.

A jury of Adweek editors and reporters deliberated over shortlisted agencies until they were ready for a vote to pick a winner in the category.

On Dec. 12, Adweek will reveal the winners of each category. Below, in alphabetical order, are the shortlisted agencies eligible to win Global Agency of the Year.

FCB

Three things we liked:

FCB delivered strong growth with several new global AOR relationships.

FCB/SIX is FCB’s creative performance offering, which it continued to expand globally. FCB also added Kinnect in the Indian market to boost its digital chops.

FCB Group India’s work to encourage more women to run for office.

FCB

Leo Burnett

Three things we liked:

The agency won work with large global brands in a variety of markets, including winning Jim Beam as global AOR.

One Club and 4A’s named Leo Burnett Network of the Year in 2022.

Leo Burnett’s work for Samsung, which ranked among Adweek’s top 30 ads of the year.

Leo Burnett

Ogilvy

Three things we liked:

Ogilvy is the lead creative partner for Coca-Cola after WPP won the holding company review.

The agency elevated Devika Bulchandani to global CEO and continued its investment in creative leadership across the company.

Ogilvy’s work for Dove showing how social media can be a toxic influence on young women.

Ogilvy

TBWA\Worldwide

Three things we liked:

TBWA retained its top 15 clients globally, and grew relationships with more than 50% of them.

The agency acquired Dotdotdash to boost its experience design and immersive technology capabilities.

TBWA’s work for Gatorade, which Adweek ranked as the top ad of 2022.

TBWA\Worldwide

VaynerMedia

Three things we liked:

The agency grew 21%, with expanded global scopes with Pepsi, P&G and Diageo.

In three years, more than 400 residents have finished the agency’s residency program, with 56% of that group identifying as people of color.

VaynerMedia’s work for Pepsi that revives Footloose with a new twang.

VaynerMedia

Wieden+Kennedy

Three things we liked:

The agency expanded global scopes for three clients: AB-InBev, Ford and McDonald’s.

The emergence of its social-first creative studio Bodega, which is scaling globally. In Portland, it’s a $10 million unit within the business.

Wieden+Kennedy’s adult happy meals for McDonald’s.

Wieden+Kennedy

Wunderman Thompson

Three things we liked:

The agency won an array of different assignments, including creative AOR, CRM, strategic partner, UX and more with clients across the globe.

The agency appointed Dr. Josh Loebner as its global head of inclusive design. He’ll help clients make products, services, communications and solutions that are accessible to all consumers.

Wunderman Thompson’s pirate broadcast for DirecTV Go.