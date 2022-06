Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

In today’s bonus episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, Adweek sits down with agency experts to make sense of why holding companies are mashing agencies together to create new ones like VMLY&R, Wunderman Thompson and, most recently, EssenceMediacom.