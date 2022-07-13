Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: How Holding Company Media Networks Stack Up, According to Forrester

Forrester's Jay Pattisall and Omnicom and Dentsu media executives join Olivia Morley to discuss the latest Wave

yeah that's probably an ad text on a bright yellow background
Jay Pattisall talks about what industry trends emerged during the evaluation.Adweek
Headshot of Olivia Morley
By Olivia Morley

11 mins ago

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.

Today Forrester Research published a report assessing the strengths and weaknesses of seven holding company media networks. The objective assessment is a CMO’s guide to choosing a media agency partner. Olivia Morley, senior agencies reporter at Adweek, sat down with Jay Pattisall, principal analyst at Forrester, to talk about what industry trends emerged during the evaluation.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Olivia Morley

Olivia Morley

Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
yeah thats probably an ad text on a bright yellow background
Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Why Holding Companies Are Mashing Agencies Togethericon-image

By Olivia Morley

snail shell with media investment evolved above it
Media Agencies

New Data Shows What Marketers Are Looking for With Media Agency Relationshipsicon-image

By Olivia Morley

A bar graph made of chocolate is pictured to showcase Hersheys use of analytics.
The Future of Agencies

With Its blu. Data Platform, Horizon Media and Hershey’s Embark on the ‘Next Wave’ of Client Workicon-image

By Olivia Morley

people holding giant chess pieces
The Future of Agencies

To Defend or Not to Defend—That Is the Question for Incumbent Agenciesicon-image

By Olivia Morley

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Why Marketing Needs to Work More Closely With Procurement

By Bret Sanford-Chung, Managing Director, Marketing Consulting, KPMG U.S.

The Media Buying Narrative Is Broken—But It Can Be Fixed

By Pam Zucker

Leverage the Power of Sound for Your Brand

By Mark Pappas, SVP, Innovation, CMI Media Group

Are You Advertising With Integrity?

By Connatix