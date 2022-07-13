Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Today Forrester Research published a report assessing the strengths and weaknesses of seven holding company media networks. The objective assessment is a CMO’s guide to choosing a media agency partner. Olivia Morley, senior agencies reporter at Adweek, sat down with Jay Pattisall, principal analyst at Forrester, to talk about what industry trends emerged during the evaluation.