Adweek Podcast: We Should Probably Worry Darling￼

On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by Rachel Gillman Rischall, founder of Chicago-based lifestyle public relations firm Three PR. Together, they discuss the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling and what happens when the media attention becomes bigger than the product.