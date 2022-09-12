Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: We Should Probably Worry Darling￼

What happens when the press becomes bigger than the product?

yeah that's probably an ad text on a bright yellow background
Adweek
Headshot of Al Mannarino
By Al Mannarino

1 min ago

On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by Rachel Gillman Rischall, founder of Chicago-based lifestyle public relations firm Three PR. Together, they discuss the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling and what happens when the media attention becomes bigger than the product.

Headshot of Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

