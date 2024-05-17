Don't miss ADWEEK House at Cannes , June 16-19. Join us as we celebrate our 45th anniversary and explore the industry's now and next. RSVP .

How do you bag clients like Taco Bell Canada, KitKat and CIBC? By cultivating a workplace where staff feel understood and creativity can flourish.

As president of Toronto-based creative agency Courage, part of the No Fixed Address collective, Niki Sahini wears many hats, but her passion lies in building such a space, while driving what she describes as “sustainable growth.”

This week Sahini joins ADWEEK’s brand editor, Rebecca Stewart, to discuss how at just two years old Courage is winning new business in way that prioritizes cultural fit, collaboration and inclusion.

She also talks about how the agency is driving work-life balance. Key to this is its recently updated parental leave policy: a 6-week salary top-up for all parents in conjunction with their maternity leave, drafted to compete with some of Canada’s largest holding companies.

With 36% of women in marketing who have taken parental leave within the last 5 years saying it had been disadvantageous to their progress at work, compared to just 8% of men, per a recent study from the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), Sahini also discusses how she’s “leading by example” to ensure an equitable workplace for caregivers after the newborn bubble bursts.

