Adcolor Reveals Dany Garcia as Its 2024 Beacon Honoree

Adcolor, the trade organization that celebrates and promotes creative industry diversity, will host its 2024 conference and awards from Nov. 14 through Nov. 16 in Los Angeles. This year, the event’s theme is “Off Mute,” which refers to Adcolor’s broader goal to encourage industry employees to speak out and take action to defend racial equity initiatives.

The Adcolor Awards launched in 2007 and recognize diverse communities who embody Adcolor’s mission, “Rise Up, Reach Back.”

In partnership with ADWEEK, Adcolor will honor Dany Garcia, founder and chairwoman of The Garcia Companies, as its 2024 Adcolor | ADWEEK Beacon Honoree.

With the Beacon Award, Adcolor recognizes leaders who leverage their platform to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. Garcia, who is Cuban American and whose parents are immigrants, said in a statement that she hopes to lead by example. Garcia invests in hiring and partnering with a diverse group of people.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Adcolor and ADWEEK as the 2024 Beacon Award Recipient. My mission has been, and continues to be, about making impactful decisions that shape workplaces and cultures across industries while creating opportunities for others. By redefining the very essence of “success”—with fiduciary responsibility as guiding the execution and emphasis on equity in the process—success becomes symptomatic of the work and a tangible, actionable reality,” said Garcia, in a statement to ADWEEK.

Dany Garcia is Adcolor’s 2024 Beacon Honoree

Garcia’s ventures include Seven Bucks Productions—the entity behind the Jumanji franchise, Hobbs & Shaw, Rampage and the Netflix hit, Red Notice. She also works across companies including UFL, GSTQ, ZOA, Tequila, Under Armour’s Project Rock line, Acorns, Atom Tickets and Salt & Straw. In 2020, when Garcia acquired UFL (formerly XFL), she became the first woman with a co-equal or majority ownership stake in a U.S. major professional sports league.

“Dany Garcia, through her visionary leadership and trailblazing accomplishments as a Cuban American icon, has consistently championed diversity and inclusion in a wide span of industries. Her unwavering commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices and creating opportunities for diverse talent makes her the most deserving recipient of the 2024 Adcolor | ADWEEK Beacon Award,” said Tiffany Warren, Adcolor’s founder and president, in a statement to ADWEEK

Adcolor will recognize Garcia at its Nov. 16 award show. Following the recognition, ADWEEK will publish an in-depth interview with Garcia in December.