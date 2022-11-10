Continuing to champion diversity, equity and inclusion in creative industries, non-profit organization Adcolor unveiled its curated list of panelists, speakers and programming for its annual conference. This year’s programming will kick off with a word from a very special guest: Grammy Award-winning musician Nas.

Adcolor’s 2022 Conference will take place from Nov. 17–19 in Los Angeles, and will include a wide range of speakers, topics and events embodying this year’s “Still Rising” theme. Nas will take the stage to deliver the welcome keynote address on the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop with former executive editor of The Source and current Cashmere president and CCO Ryan Ford. The session will reflect on hip-hop’s rise over the last five decades and explore what’s next for the art form.

Programming will continue throughout the weekend with mainstage discussions featuring executives and DEI leaders from Google, LinkedIn, GLAAD, Lionsgate and more.

As part of the second day, a mainstage session presented by Google|YouTube will feature Marvel and The Walking Dead actress Lauren Ridloff, who will share her professional experience and her vision for industry change.

“Our conference programming is filled with thought leaders who disrupt the status quo, transform the future of work and advocate for DE&I every day within their respective industries,” Tiffany R. Warren, founder and president of Adcolor, said in a statement.

Disrupting the status quo

The conference will conclude with the annual Beacon Fireside Chat featuring Adcolor and Adweek’s 2022 Beacon Award honoree, writer, producer, actress and entrepreneur Issa Rae. Moderated by Warren, the conversation will explore how Rae, who notably mandates that all of her sets be 60% diverse, uses her considerable platform to change the status quo with efforts toward more diversity, equity, inclusion and justice.

With a carefully curated list of participants spanning the spectrum of DEI-related work, Adcolor emphasizes that it is committed to creating an inspiring and diverse conference that celebrates the wins of the past, but aims to continue to provide tools for future success in a more inclusive space.

“We hope their insights inspire the current and future leaders within our community and give our attendees the tools and energy needed for continued success,” Warren said.