A Renegade Museum Tour Wins the Brand Experience and Activation Grand Prix

Google's 'Real Tone' campaign took the top prize in Mobile

Vice Media's
Vice Media's 'The Unfiltered History Tour" offered museum-goers a new look at history through Instagram filters and immersive audio.
Headshot of Rafael Canton Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Rafael Canton & Rebecca Stewart

58 seconds ago

This year’s Grand Prix in Brand Experience and Activation went to Vice Media for its initiative that used Instagram AR filters and immersive audio to offer museum-goers a guided tour that museum staff didn’t actually know about. “The Unfiltered History Tour,” created with Dentsu Creative’s Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurgaon teams, showed visitors the history behind artifacts that were taken by force from other countries hundreds of years ago.

