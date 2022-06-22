Cannes is back and Adweek will be at the center of the action, June 19–23! Join us at Adweek Abroad with some of the most influential voices in marketing, advertising and creativity. Going to be in Cannes? Sign up .

This year’s Grand Prix in Brand Experience and Activation went to Vice Media for its initiative that used Instagram AR filters and immersive audio to offer museum-goers a guided tour that museum staff didn’t actually know about. “The Unfiltered History Tour,” created with Dentsu Creative’s Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurgaon teams, showed visitors the history behind artifacts that were taken by force from other countries hundreds of years ago.