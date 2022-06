Join female leaders from WNBA, BET, Baked by Melissa and more at the Women Trailblazers Summit in NYC on July 14 for a day of inspirational conversations, insightful stories and important connections. Sign up with code WT30 to save 30% .

For many of us, the painful memories of slashed budgets and job cuts from 2020 were still fresh in our minds when a wave of layoffs hit companies like Netflix, Coinbase, Wells Fargo and Carvana last month.