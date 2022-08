The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

The term “dark funnel” has become increasingly accepted in marketing circles. It reflects the realization that marketing attribution is an imperfect science. Yet, the dark funnel feels like déjà vu, a glitch in the matrix, because we’ve been here before.