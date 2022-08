Attend Convergent TV Summit West , Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free .

OMG (Omnicom Media Group) NA CEO Ralph Pardo, OMD Worldwide CEO George Manas and OMD USA CEO Chrissie Hanson all have something in common. All were previously named Adweek Media All Stars before ascending to CEO roles, representing a coalescence of top agency talent at the highest org level.