Agency 180 has named 180NY president Evan Weissbrot to the new position of chief experience officer (CXO). His promotion comes as 180 Global has attracted clients—including Conagra, Sony Electronics, Slim Jim, DHL and Mountain Dew—looking to lean on the agency’s strength of talking with and building audiences.