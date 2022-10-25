Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now.
It can be surprising what a business holds dear to its heart. For example, when Karmarama was acquired by Accenture Interactive, its new owners played a prank by stealing the agency’s “pet” alpaca that stood in the reception area, leading to a plea for its safe return. It, thankfully, stands once again as the pride of the place in its London offices.