Scoreboard: Friday, October 20

By A.J. Katz Comment

25-54 demographic (Live +SD)

  • Total day: FNC: 315 | CNN: 209 | MSNBC: 231 | HLN: 61
  • Primetime: FNC: 319 | CNN: 214 | MSNBC: 410 | HLN: 52
4p: 5p: 6p: 7p: 8p: 9p: 10p: 11p:
FNC Cavuto:
278		 TheFive:
375		 Baier:
348		 MacCallum:
385		 Carlson:
412		 Hannity/Vgas:
313		 FNTonight:
232		 Carlson:
259
CNN Tapper:
257		 Blitzer:
264		 Blitzer:
244		 Burnett:
258		 Cooper:
214		 Cooper:
217		 Lemon:
213		 Lemon:
177
MSNBC Wallace:
181		 MTP:
192		 Melber:
208		 Matthews:
306		 Hayes:
362		 Maddow:
497		 O’Donnell:
370		 Williams:
336
HLN Michaela:
40		 Files:
20		 Files:
34		 HowItRlly:
46		 HowItRlly:
61		 Cuomo:
58		 HowItRlly:
37		 HowItRlly:
57

Total Viewers (Live +SD)

  • Total day: FNC: 1.518 | CNN: 694 | MSNBC: 1.119 | HLN: 169
  • Primetime: FNC: 1.652 | CNN: 723 | MSNBC: 1.866 | HLN: 189
4p: 5p: 6p: 7p: 8p: 9p: 10p: 11p:
FNC Cavuto:
1.382		 TheFive:
2.149		 Baier:
1.899		 MacCallum:
1.817		 Carlson:
2.361		 Hannity:
1.555		 FNTonight:
1.041		 Carlson:
1.030
CNN Tapper:
897		 Blitzer:
941		 Blitzer:
765		 Burnett:
818		 Cooper:
733		 Cooper:
710		 Lemon:
724		 Lemon:
588
MSNBC Wallace:
1.051		 MTP:
1.108		 Melber:
1.134		 Matthews:
1.455		 Hayes:
1.739		 Maddow:
2.318		 O’Donnell:
1.538		 Williams:
1.451
HLN Michaela:
82		 Files:
72		 Files:
102		 HowItRlly:
114		 HowItRlly:
219		 Cuomo:
216		 HowItRlly:
130		 HowItRlly:
156

