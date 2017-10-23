Scoreboard: Friday, October 20

25-54 demographic (Live +SD)
- Total day: FNC: 315 | CNN: 209 | MSNBC: 231 | HLN: 61
- Primetime: FNC: 319 | CNN: 214 | MSNBC: 410 | HLN: 52
|4p:
|5p:
|6p:
|7p:
|8p:
|9p:
|10p:
|11p:
|FNC
|Cavuto:
278
|TheFive:
375
|Baier:
348
|MacCallum:
385
|Carlson:
412
|Hannity/Vgas:
313
|FNTonight:
232
|Carlson:
259
|CNN
|Tapper:
257
|Blitzer:
264
|Blitzer:
244
|Burnett:
258
|Cooper:
214
|Cooper:
217
|Lemon:
213
|Lemon:
177
|MSNBC
|Wallace:
181
|MTP:
192
|Melber:
208
|Matthews:
306
|Hayes:
362
|Maddow:
497
|O’Donnell:
370
|Williams:
336
|HLN
|Michaela:
40
|Files:
20
|Files:
34
|HowItRlly:
46
|HowItRlly:
61
|Cuomo:
58
|HowItRlly:
37
|HowItRlly:
57
Total Viewers (Live +SD)
- Total day: FNC: 1.518 | CNN: 694 | MSNBC: 1.119 | HLN: 169
- Primetime: FNC: 1.652 | CNN: 723 | MSNBC: 1.866 | HLN: 189
|4p:
|5p:
|6p:
|7p:
|8p:
|9p:
|10p:
|11p:
|FNC
|Cavuto:
1.382
|TheFive:
2.149
|Baier:
1.899
|MacCallum:
1.817
|Carlson:
2.361
|Hannity:
1.555
|FNTonight:
1.041
|Carlson:
1.030
|CNN
|Tapper:
897
|Blitzer:
941
|Blitzer:
765
|Burnett:
818
|Cooper:
733
|Cooper:
710
|Lemon:
724
|Lemon:
588
|MSNBC
|Wallace:
1.051
|MTP:
1.108
|Melber:
1.134
|Matthews:
1.455
|Hayes:
1.739
|Maddow:
2.318
|O’Donnell:
1.538
|Williams:
1.451
|HLN
|Michaela:
82
|Files:
72
|Files:
102
|HowItRlly:
114
|HowItRlly:
219
|Cuomo:
216
|HowItRlly:
130
|HowItRlly:
156