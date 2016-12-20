Advertisement

Casey Neistat's New Drone-Powered Holiday Video Looks Like a Branded Masterpiece

He's Santa for Samsung By Christopher Heine

The social influencer ascends into the sky a little like Saint Nick. Casey Neistat

Casey Neistat has done it again, releasing a holiday video for Samsung today with an enormous drone that lifts and flies the stunt-minded, master influencer around on a snowboard. Neistat, dressed as Santa Claus, appears with fellow social media videographer Jesse Wellens in the behind-the-scenes clip below:

The video quickly accrued nearly 500,00 views on YouTube this morning and might be gaining even more steam.

Neistat recently sold his Beme app to CNN while signing on to create content for the cable network and retiring his YouTube vlog. Neistat and CNN are expected to start working together sometime next year.

The Samsung work is part of a series Neistat and Wellens appear to be doing for the brand. Below is another one of their clips, which went live a week ago and has garnered 2.1 million YouTube views.

Topics: Beme, Branded Content, Casey Neistat, Cnn, Drones, Jesse Wellens, Samsung, social media marketing, social video, video, video marketing, YouTube marketing
About the Author

Christopher Heine is the Digital Editor for Adweek.

