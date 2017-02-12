Nike Just Released a Gorgeous, Powerful Campaign Dedicated to Equality

Nike is using its platform as one of the biggest sports brands in the world to tout a message of equality.

The brand has launched a new 90-second spot, from Wieden + Kennedy in Portland, that “encourages people to take the fairness and respect they see in sport and translate them off the field,” according to a release.

The ad, which was was directed by Melina Matsoukas, best known for her music videos, was released ahead of tonight’s Grammys broadcast on CBS. It features stars like LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, Megan Rapinoe, Dalilah Muhammad, Gabby Douglas, and Victor Cruz. Actor Michael B. Jordan appears briefly and provides the ad’s voiceover. The soundtrack is a new recording of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” from Alicia Keys, who can also be seen in the spot.

The initiative “is centered on using Nike’s voice and the power of sport to inspire people to take action in their communities, with Nike leading by example with its recently announced partnerships with world-class organizations [PeacePlayers International and Mentor: The National Mentoring Partnership] dedicated to advancing this work.”

Nike has also announced plans to donate $5 million in 2017 to “numerous organizations that advance equality in communities across the U.S., including Mentor and PeacePlayers.”

The campaign will be promoted through Nike’s social channels as well as with avatars and filters for people who support the message to use in those channels. It will also have billboards and posters in U.S. and Canadian cities.

As part of the effort, which has been released during Black History Month, Nike will also sell t-shirts as part of its annual Black History Month collection that say “Equality.”

Check out a behind the scenes video of the spot and some print work below.

CREDITS

CLIENT: Nike

PROJECT NAME: Equality

FORMAT: Broadcast + Online

CLIENT CONTACT

Alex Lopez – Senior Director Brand Communication

Juan Reyes – Director Brand Communications



AGENCY: W+K PORTLAND

Creative Director: Chris Groom, Antony Goldstein

Writer: Kervins Chauvet

Art Director: Nate Nowinowski

Integrated Production Director: Matt Hunnicutt

Producer: Julie Gursha

Associate Producer: Emily Knight

Senior Business Affairs Manager: Dusty Slowik

Account Team: Chris Willingham, Alyssa Ramsey, Hannah Hewitt, Patrick Gulliford

Strategic Planning: Nathan Goldberg

Media: Reme DeBisschop, Geoff Scoones, Justin Bradley

Project Manager: Andrea Nelsen

Broadcast Traffic Manager: Andrea Sierra, Tim Bell

Studio Manager: Alicia Kuna

Studio Designer: Seth Shelman



PRODUCTION

Production Company: Prettybird

Director: Melina Matsoukas

Executive Producer: Suzanne Hargove

Line Producer: Jonathan Wang

Director of Photography: Malik Sayeed



EDITORIAL

Editorial Company: Joint Editorial

Editor: Peter Wiedensmith

Assistant Editor: Dylan Sylwester, JB Jacobs, Kevin Alfoldy, Eddie Mikasa, Doug Scott

Post Producer: Jen Milano

Post Executive Producer: Leslie Carthy



COLOR AND VFX

VFX Studio: The Mission

VFX Supervisor: Patrick Ferguson

On Set Supervisor: Gray Marshall

Flame Artist: Michael Vaglient, Susanne Scharping, Ed Black, Adam Flynn

Animation Director: Piotr Karwas

VFX Producer: Diana Cheng

Managing Director: Michael Pardee



MUSIC

Music Supervision: Walker

Executive Producer: Sara Matarazzo

Senior Producer: Abbey Hendrix

Song: A Change is Gonna Come

Written by: Sam Cooke

Performed by: Alicia Keys

Engineer: Ann Mincieli

Music Editor: Judson Crane



VOICEOVER

Voiceover Talent: Michael B. Jordan



MIX

Mix Company: Eleven

Audio Mixer: Jeff Payne

Audio Mix Assistant: Jordan Meltzer

Mix Executive Producer: Melissa Elston



SOUND DESIGN

SD Company: Barking Owl

Sound Designer: Morgan Johnson

Producer: Kelly Bayett



TELECINE

Telecine Company: Company 3

Telecine Producer: Clare Movshon

Colorist: Tom Poole

